Bangladesh halts demolition of Satyajit Ray's home after India's intervention
What's the story
The demolition of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's ancestral home in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, has been halted. The authorities have now formed a committee to look into its reconstruction. The decision comes after India raised concerns over the ongoing demolition of Ray's ancestral house and asked Dhaka to reconsider. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also protested the demolition, emphasizing that the house is closely linked to Bengal's cultural history.
Official statement
MEA suggested exploring options for repair, reconstruction as museum
On Tuesday, India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed its dismay over the demolition. It said, "We note with profound regret that the ancestral property of noted filmmaker and litterateur Satyajit Ray in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, belonging to his grandfather and eminent litterateur, Upendra Kishor Ray Chowdhury, is being demolished." The ministry suggested reconsidering the demolition and exploring options for repair and reconstruction as a museum of literature.
Demolition justification
Bangladesh authorities' explanation
The century-old property is located on Horikishore Ray Chowdhury Road in Mymensingh, Dhaka, and belonged to Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury, a well-known Bengali writer and Ray's grandfather. Bangladesh authorities had earlier cited safety concerns as the reason for the demolition. They proposed replacing the dilapidated house with a new concrete structure to serve as a cultural center. The authorities have since attributed India's reaction to this development as a "misunderstanding."
Diplomatic strain
Ties between India, Bangladesh
The situation surrounding Ray's house comes amid strained bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh over the latter's treatment of the minorities there, including Hindus, and its shift toward China. Relations have soured since the Awami League government was ousted last year, with the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, seeking refuge in India. A caretaker government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus now governs Bangladesh.
Minority issues
Diplomatic row after decades of close partnership
In the wake of this political shift, India has raised concerns over reports of attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has demanded that New Delhi refrain from interfering in its internal matters and extradite Hasina. This diplomatic row comes after decades of close partnership between the two countries. It is also significant against the historical backdrop of India's support for Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971.