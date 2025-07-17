Bangladesh halts demolition of Satyajit Ray's home after India's intervention

The demolition of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray 's ancestral home in Mymensingh, Bangladesh , has been halted. The authorities have now formed a committee to look into its reconstruction. The decision comes after India raised concerns over the ongoing demolition of Ray's ancestral house and asked Dhaka to reconsider. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also protested the demolition, emphasizing that the house is closely linked to Bengal's cultural history.

Official statement MEA suggested exploring options for repair, reconstruction as museum On Tuesday, India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed its dismay over the demolition. It said, "We note with profound regret that the ancestral property of noted filmmaker and litterateur Satyajit Ray in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, belonging to his grandfather and eminent litterateur, Upendra Kishor Ray Chowdhury, is being demolished." The ministry suggested reconsidering the demolition and exploring options for repair and reconstruction as a museum of literature.

Demolition justification Bangladesh authorities' explanation The century-old property is located on Horikishore Ray Chowdhury Road in Mymensingh, Dhaka, and belonged to Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury, a well-known Bengali writer and Ray's grandfather. Bangladesh authorities had earlier cited safety concerns as the reason for the demolition. They proposed replacing the dilapidated house with a new concrete structure to serve as a cultural center. The authorities have since attributed India's reaction to this development as a "misunderstanding."

Diplomatic strain Ties between India, Bangladesh The situation surrounding Ray's house comes amid strained bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh over the latter's treatment of the minorities there, including Hindus, and its shift toward China. Relations have soured since the Awami League government was ousted last year, with the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, seeking refuge in India. A caretaker government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus now governs Bangladesh.