Bengal government seeks death penalty for RG Kar convict
What's the story
The West Bengal government has moved the Calcutta High Court seeking a death sentence for Sanjoy Roy, the accused in the RG Kar rape and murder case.
This comes after a Sessions court sentenced Roy to life imprisonment, noting that the case didn't meet the "rarest of rare" criteria for capital punishment.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee disagreed with the decision on her 'X' handle and announced plans to appeal for a stricter sentence.
Case details
Case background and initial investigation
The case, which has now snowballed into a national outrage, dates back to August 2024. It pertains to the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor, who was on duty.
Initially, the Kolkata Police investigated the case but later handed it over to the CBI amid allegations of mishandling.
The CBI then charged Roy under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita pertaining to rape and murder.
Verdict controversy
Sessions court's verdict and CM Banerjee's response
In his 172-page judgment, Sessions judge Anirban Das admitted the crime was "particularly heinous," but ruled out the death sentence on principles of reformative justice.
He emphasized justice should be evidence-based and not swayed by public sentiment.
However, CM Banerjee slammed this judgment, saying it's a "rarest of rare" case deserving capital punishment and added, "I strongly feel that it is a heinous crime that warrants capital punishment."
Appeal granted
High court allows appeal for death penalty
The Calcutta High Court has allowed Advocate General Kishore Dutta to file an appeal for the death penalty against Roy.
Meanwhile, Judge Das has ordered financial assistance of ₹17 lakh for the victim's parents, which they have refused, insisting they seek only justice.
Banerjee also said that had the case stayed with the city police, they would have ensured a death penalty verdict.
Justice pursuit
State government's commitment and pending legislation
The state government's move to seek a harsher sentence shows its determination to pursue what it believes is an appropriate justice in this high-profile case.
Banerjee referred to the Aparajita Bill passed by the Bengal assembly to protect women's dignity but said it is still pending with the Centre.
She also pointed to past cases where her government got maximum penalties quickly, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring justice for victims of such heinous crimes.