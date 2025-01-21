What's the story

The West Bengal government has moved the Calcutta High Court seeking a death sentence for Sanjoy Roy, the accused in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

This comes after a Sessions court sentenced Roy to life imprisonment, noting that the case didn't meet the "rarest of rare" criteria for capital punishment.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee disagreed with the decision on her 'X' handle and announced plans to appeal for a stricter sentence.