Which are the most severe cyclones India has witnessed

Oct 25, 2024

What's the story Cyclone Dana made landfall on the Odisha coast late Thursday night, moving north-northwest and affecting areas near Dhamara and Habalikhati nature camp. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported wind speeds of 100-120km/h. Over eight lakh people were evacuated from Odisha and West Bengal as a precautionary measure against the severe cyclonic storm.

Extensive evacuations and closures amid Cyclone Dana

In Odisha alone, over 3,62,000 people were moved from high-risk areas. West Bengal also evacuated over 3.5 lakh people from low-lying areas. The state governments shut down airports in Kolkata and Bhubaneswar, canceled over 400 train services, and shut down educational institutions in Odisha, Bengal, and Jharkhand, on Friday. Fishermen were advised against venturing into the sea due to gale winds of 90-100km/h. Fortunately, no casualties were reported from Cyclone Dana, but here are some that proved disastrous:

A look at India's history with severe cyclones

The Super Cyclone of 1999 is one of the worst in Indian history, wreaking havoc in Odisha's coastal areas with wind speeds reaching 260km/h and taking over 10,000 lives. Over 275,000 homes were also destroyed, leaving millions homeless. In 2013, a cyclone made landfall near Gopalpur, Odisha, claiming at least 15 lives, and damaging around 2,50,000 houses. This Storm Phailin was one of the most intense tropical cyclones to make landfall in India since the 1999 Odisha cyclone.

Cyclone Amphan

Cyclone Amphan was one of the most expensive cyclones

Cyclone Amphan of 2020 was one of the most expensive cyclones to ever struck India. Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal and Odisha were severely affected, with damage estimated to be over $13 billion. Approximately 128 persons were killed. 2021's Tauktae affected several states along the western coast, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Karnataka. It destroyed properties, displaced thousands, and claimed over 150 lives, primarily in Gujarat. The cyclone, also had a significant impact on offshore oil production operations.