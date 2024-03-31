Next Article

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra presented the alliance's five demands

INDIA bloc's 5 demands to poll body at mega rally

By Chanshimla Varah

What's the story The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc on Sunday released its five demands ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra presented the alliance's five demands at the Loktantra Bachao (save democracy) rally in Delhi. The demands include the immediate release of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, both arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in separate money laundering cases.

The rally was organized to protest Kejriwal's arrest, which could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for INDIA bloc. In recent months, the alliance formed to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the general election has frayed, particularly over seat-sharing. One such example was the declaration by the Trinamool Congress to contest alone in West Bengal, sparking speculation that it is leaving the bloc. However, the TMC reassured the bloc of its allegiance at the rally.

Opposition outlines key demands to Election Commission

The other demands to the Election Commission of India (ECI) by the bloc included ensuring fair competition before elections and an immediate halt to attempts at disrupting the finances of opposition parties. Additionally, Vadra called for cessation of actions by the ED, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Income Tax Department. Lastly, the bloc called for the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the funds raised by the BJP through electoral bonds.

Opposition leaders warn of potential turmoil

The rally saw participation from key figures of the opposition INDIA bloc, including Sonia Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray, Mehbooba Mufti, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Akhilesh Yadav. Vadra's brother, Rahul Gandhi, who also took to the stage at the rally, warned that if the BJP wins the upcoming elections and alters the Constitution, it could lead to turmoil in the country. "You have to decide if you want democracy or dictatorship," he said.

Kejriwal's ideology cannot be confined, says Bhagwant Mann

Echoing this sentiment, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury stated that this rally marked a new era in Indian politics, emphasizing the importance of democratic values in the nation's governance. "It is our independence that our Constitution and our republic are protected. We will gain this independence," Yechury said. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann declared that Kejriwal represented not just an individual but an ideology.

Kejriwal's 6 guarantees ahead of polls

Kejriwal, on his part, appears determined despite the arrest, announcing six guarantees ahead of the polls. In his message, which was read out by his wife Sunita, Kejriwal announced six guarantees if the INDIA bloc is voted to power. These guarantees include uninterrupted access to electricity, free electricity, revolutionizing education, mohalla clinics, fair prices for farmers, and granting full statehood to Delhi.