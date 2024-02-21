The farmers have resumed their Delhi Chalo protest march

Farmers' protest resumes today: Traffic restrictions at Delhi, NCR borders

By Chanshimla Varah 12:11 pm Feb 21, 202412:11 pm

What's the story The "Delhi Chalo" farmers' protest march continued on Wednesday, following the failure of four rounds of talks with the Centre. Ahead of the protest, the Delhi and Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police issued advice to commuters, instructing them to avoid various roads owing to special traffic arrangements. Security measures have also been increased at Delhi's three main borders. Around 8,000 security personnel are at the scene, and the police have installed several layers of barriers, barbed wires, and iron nails.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The farmer leaders resumed their protest after the fourth round of talks with the Centre on Sunday failed to yield any results on a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The Centre instead presented a proposal for crop diversification in Punjab, under which government-promoted cooperative societies will buy pulses, maize, and cotton crops at MSP for five years. Farmer leaders then declared they would study the proposal and halted the protest march for two days.

Delhi Police advisory

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

In its advisory, Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to avoid IP Marg in both the carriageways from IP Flyover toward A-point and vice versa. Commuters were also asked to avoid ITO Chowk, DDU Marg, BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Shanti Van crossing, and Rajghat crossing from 9.30am to 11.30am. Tikri and Singhu—two points on the Delhi-Haryana border—are sealed with heavy deployment of police personnel. An official stated that, if necessary, the Ghazipur border might be closed on Wednesday.

Noida police advisory

Noida traffic diversions planned

Aside from Delhi, farmers plan to converge on private vehicles and tractors in Greater Noida at the Knowledge Park metro station. They plan to cover the India Expo Mart, Sharda University, LG roundabout, and Moser Bear roundabout during the march, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police said. To ensure that traffic flows smoothly during the march, diversions will be in place at numerous important intersections. Emergency vehicles, however, will be given priority during the diversions.

Wednesday's protest

Farmers armed with gas masks, JCBs, bulldozers

For Wednesday's protest, the farmers have brought in heavy machinery, including excavators and JCB machines to break through the barricades. They have taken special measures to protect machine operators from rubber bullets, along with carrying anti-riot gear like gas masks, reports said. The police, meanwhile, are planning to block the farmers' way with loaded shipping containers. Thousands of farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana since February 13.

Protest intensifies

Protests push for their demands

Organized by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, the "Delhi Chalo" march aims to pressure the Centre into meeting farmers' demands. These include ensuring a legal guarantee for minimum support prices or crops and granting farm loan waivers. Bulk SMS and mobile internet services remain suspended in seven districts in Haryana for security reasons, while traffic restrictions are also anticipated at the Delhi-Gurugram border on Wednesday.