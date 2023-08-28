VHP's Nuh Shobha Yatra today, Haryana on its toes

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 28, 2023 | 11:45 am 2 min read

Haryana's Nuh district is on high alert as the VHP has planned to take out another 'Shobha Yatra' on Monday, despite being denied permission

Haryana's Nuh district is on high alert as the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has planned to take out another "Shobha Yatra" on Monday, despite being denied permission. The Nuh district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and all educational institutions and banks will remain closed. Apart from this, mobile internet services have been suspended in the entire state from Saturday to Monday.

Why does this story matter?

The VHP organized a Shobha Yatra in Nuh last month, triggering communal riots that saw at least seven deaths. The violence spread to neighboring areas as well. The riots erupted after several cow vigilantes, including Monu Manesar, accused of lynching two Muslim men, circulated videos on social media declaring their participation in the rally. Following the riots, the state government carried out an "anti-encroachment drive," which the Punjab and Haryana High Court flagged as a potential case of "ethnic cleansing."

Don't need permission: VHP

Denying permission for the rally by citing a "law and order situation," state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged people to visit their local temples instead. However, the Hindustan Times quoted VHP's central joint secretary Surendra Kumar Jain as saying, "We don't need permission for the yatra as it is a religious procession. The Hindus in Mewat and across the country were worried that the yatra on July 31 had remained incomplete and now we have decided to complete it."

G20 Sherpa Group meeting in Nuh next week

Heavy security arrangements have been put in place with the deployment of 1,900 Haryana Police personnel and 24 companies of paramilitary. All entry points to the district have been sealed, and the road leading to the Malhar Temple has also been closed. However, traffic on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will continue normally. Security has been tightened in view of the G20 Sherpa Group meeting scheduled to be held in Nuh from September 3 to 7.

