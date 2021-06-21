Haryana: Extra marks for students nurturing plant saplings, says CM

Manohar Lal Khatta announced the new policy for the students of schools under the state's board

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced a new policy wherein extra marks will be given to those students from classes VIII to XII who will cater and nurture plant saplings. The new provision will be for the students of schools under the state's Board of School Education. The modalities for making the provision will be worked out soon, he said.

Announcement

Adventure sports club named after Milkha Singh will be formed

Khattar was speaking after inaugurating a Panchkarma Wellness Centre, located in the panoramic view of Nature Camp Thapli and Nature Trails of Morni Hills in Panchkula district, an official statement said. He said the youth from the neighboring areas will be given training for paragliding and a club, named after the late Milkha Singh, will be formed to conduct adventure sports.

Panchkula project

Panchkula development project to generate employment for locals

Khattar said with the integrated development plan of Panchkula and its neighboring areas, the local people will get numerous employment opportunities. Eleven nature trails have been developed by the forest department in Morni hills under Panchkula integrated development project. The local youths will act as guides to the tourists about local culture and traditions and the flora and fauna of the area.

Adventure sports

Now people can enjoy adventure sports right here: CM

The Chief Minister said, "Earlier, people had to travel far away to Manali and other places for enjoying adventure sports." By starting such activities in the Morni Hills area amid the backdrop of the Shivalik hills, people will not only get an opportunity to indulge in these exciting activities, but this will also lead to the economic development of the surrounding area, he said.

Further details

Nine one-day trekking routes have been prepared

A tourism information center and Yatri Niwas will be set up in Panchkula. Five buses will be deployed for Panchkula Darshan for tourists. The CM said nine one-day trekking routes have been prepared for adventure sports. Soon after finalizing the night stay arrangements, two-day trekking routes will also be finalized. The senior BJP leader said hot air ballooning will also be started in Pinjore.