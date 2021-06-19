Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh dies due to coronavirus complications

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 19, 2021, 12:44 am

Milkha Singh passed away due to COVID-19

Former legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh breathed his last at PGIMER in Chandigarh on Friday night. The 91-year-old passed away after contracting the novel coronavirus. He had contracted the COVID-19 virus a month ago and recently his wife Nirmal Milkha Singh had passed away as well. As per reports, one of their family cooks had tested positive. Here are further details.

COVID-19

Milkha Singh was earlier admitted to a private Mohali hospital

Notably, after testing positive, Singh was admitted to a private hospital on May 24 in Mohali. He was then discharged on May 30 before being admitted to the COVID-19 ward in the Nehru Hospital Extension at PGIMER on June 3. However, he had tested negative on Thursday earlier this week and was shifted from the ICU ward.

News

Dad just passed away, says Milkha Singh's son

Singh's son, Jeev, confirmed to The Indian Express about his father's death. "Dad just passed away," Jeev Milkha Singh told the daily. Earlier in the day, reports of Singh's deteriorating health had surfaced. Popularly known as the Flying Singh, Milkha Singh was one of the greatest athletes India has ever produced. He won multiple medals at Asian Games.

Twitter Post

PM Modi expressed his condolences on Milkha's death

In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away. pic.twitter.com/h99RNbXI28 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2021

Statement

Milkha Singh had tested negative, says spokesperson for PGIMER

The official spokesperson for PGIMER, Prof Ashok Kumar said, "Legendary Indian Sprinter Shri Milkha Singh ji was admitted in the ICU of COVID Hospital of PGIMER on 3rd June 2021 and was treated for COVID there till 13th June when after putting up a valiant battle with COVID, Milkha Singh Ji tested negative."

COVID-19

'Milkha Singh could not be retrieved from his critical condition'

Milkha died due to post-COVID complications. "However, due to post-COVID complications, he was shifted out of COVID Hospital to medical ICU. But despite best of the efforts by the medical team, he could not be retrieved from his critical condition and after a brave fight, he left for his heavenly abode at 11.30 pm on 18th June 2021 here at PGIMER," Prof Ashok added.

Do you know?

Notable feats of Milkha Singh

Milkha won the 1958 Asian Games gold medal in the 200 M race. He also pocketed two golds at the 1962 Asian Games (400 M and 4X400 M Relay). He also won the gold medal at the 1958 Commonwealth Games (440 Yards).

Information

India's tally reaches 2.98 crore; over 3.83 lakh dead

India has clocked 2.98 crore COVID-19 cases so far, with 2.86 crore people recovering. However, as per official numbers, around 3.83 lakh people have lost their lives. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 62,480 new infections, 88,977 more discharges, and 1,587 fresh fatalities.