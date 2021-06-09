Over 130 Delhi Metro passengers fined for not wearing masks

Delhi Metro resumed services after four weeks on Monday

More than 130 passengers were penalized by Delhi Metro authorities on Tuesday for not wearing a face mask inside trains, officials said. "Seventy passengers were also asked to disembark from trains for traveling while standing," they said. The Delhi Metro resumed services after four weeks on Monday in view of the improved COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

Trains

Line utilizations till 8 pm Tuesday were around 5.22 lakh

Trains are operating at 50 percent seating capacity and passengers are not allowed to travel while standing. According to a senior DMRC official, line utilizations performed till about 8 pm on Tuesday were around 5.22 lakh, adding that this was in view of the drastically reduced capacity. Journey or line utilization is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

Passengers

Fourteen stations were briefly shut during peak hours

"To ensure compliance of COVID-19 appropriate behavior inside metro premises, around 14 metro stations were closed briefly during morning and evening peak hours of Tuesday," the official said. "Also, 136 passengers were fined for not wearing masks during random checks inside trains by flying squads," the DMRC official said while talking about the strict regulations put in place to stop the COVID-19 spread.

Statistics

Delhi recorded 316 new COVID-19 cases, 41 fatalities on Tuesday

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 316 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.44 percent, and 41 fatalities, according to the health bulletin released on Tuesday. "The 41 more fatalities pushed the death toll in the national capital to 24,668," the latest bulletin said. The number of new coronavirus cases and the positivity rate saw a slight increase from Monday's figures.