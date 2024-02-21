Security has been strengthened at the borders of the national capital

Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march to resume today; Delhi on alert

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 10:17 am Feb 21, 202410:17 am

What's the story Farmers' "Delhi Chalo" protest march will resume on Wednesday, following the failure of talks with the Centre over minimum support price guarantees. As a pre-emptive measure, the Haryana Police has asked its Punjab counterpart to seize bulldozers, tractors, and equipment brought by protesters to dismantle police barricades. Ahead of the march, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher reiterated that the farmers would demonstrate peacefully. Pandher appealed to the government to remove barricades and allow them to proceed to Delhi.

Context

Why does this story matter?

A group of farmers has launched a protest over their demands, one of which includes a legal guarantee on MSP. The Centre and farmer leaders have held four meetings to come up with a resolution. After the fourth round of talks on Sunday, the Centre proposed that government-promoted cooperative societies will buy pulses, maize, and cotton crops at MSP for five years. Farmer leaders had then declared they would study the proposal and halted the protest march for two days.

Security arrangement

Security strengthned on Delhi borders

In view of the protest march, security has been strengthened in the national capital, with personnel stationed at Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders. The security personnel conducted mock drills on Tuesday in preparation for an untoward incident. Reports said, Tikri and Singhu border points between Delhi and Haryana have been sealed, with heavy police presence and multi-layered barricades. Two lanes of the Ghazipur border have also been closed, with the possibility of a complete closure later in the day.

Social media blockade

Government blocks 177 social media accounts linked to protest

The Centre has temporarily blocked nearly 177 social media accounts and web links related to the farmers' protest which would be restored once the protest ends, according to reports. The orders were issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Separately, the Haryana government extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts until February 21.

Traffic affected

Traffic congestion expected during protest march

Amid the crisis, the Delhi Police have asked commuters to avoid certain roads in central parts of the city due to special traffic arrangements for the protest march. Local police in Greater Noida also warned of possible traffic congestion on Wednesday, as farmers plan to gather at the Knowledge Park metro station before marching toward the Collectorate in Surajpur. Traffic diversions may be imposed during the protest.

Twitter Post

Traffic advisory by Delhi Traffic Police

Demands

Farmers demand MSP for oilseeds, bajra

On Sunday, some farmer leaders also demanded the inclusion of oilseeds and bajra in the MSP guarantee. Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni warned that if the government does not agree to their demands by February 21, Haryana will join the protest. He said, "The government should...understand that these two things (oilseeds and bajra) are very important. Today mustard is available in the market at Rs. 4200, it is being sold at Rs. 2,000 less than the MSP."