Feb 21, 2024

What's the story Renowned constitutional expert and senior Supreme Court advocate, Fali S Nariman, passed away in New Delhi on Wednesday at the age of 95. With an impressive legal career spanning over seven decades, Nariman started his practice as a lawyer at the Bombay High Court and later moved to the national capital. In 1972, he was appointed the additional solicitor general of India by the then Congress government.

Awards and leadership positions held by Nariman

Nariman received numerous accolades, including the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2007. He held prestigious positions such as president of the Bar Association of India from 1991 to 2010, vice-chairman of the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce, Paris from 1989 to 2005, and president of the International Council for Commercial Arbitration. He also served as chairman of the Executive Committee of the International Commission of Jurists, Geneva, from 1995 to 1997.

Nariman's legacy

A distinguished constitutional lawyer, Nariman argued several landmark cases, including the famous National Judicial Appointments Commission verdict of 2015. In June 1975, he resigned as the additional solicitor general of India to protest against the Indira Gandhi-led government's decision to declare a state of emergency. Nariman was a fierce advocate for civil liberties and secularism, wielding significant influence as a public figure. His son Rohinton Nariman is a senior advocate and was a judge of the Supreme Court.

Legal fraternity mourns Nariman's death

Senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi expressed his anguish over Nariman's death in a post on X. "End of an era - [Nariman] passes away, a living legend who [will] forever be in hearts [and] minds of those in law [and] public life," Singhvi said. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also offered his condolences. "The country has lost an epitome of what righteousness stood for. The legal fraternity is intellectually poorer today," he said.

