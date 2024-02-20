PM Modi addressed a rally at Jammu's Maulana Azad Stadium

PM launches development projects in Jammu; lauds Article 370 abrogation

By Riya Baibhawi 07:26 pm Feb 20, 202407:26 pm

What's the story In a mega-development push ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the groundwork for projects worth Rs. 32,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Addressing a rally at Jammu's Maulana Azad Stadium, the PM credited the abrogation of the Article 370 (which granted special status to the erstwhile state of J&K) for the speedy development across the union territory. "Modi will help you realise the dreams you had for 70 years," he added.

Context

Why does this story matter?

PM Modi's visit to the union territory comes just months ahead of the Lok Sabha election, where his government is vying for a third term. In his speech, the prime minister talked about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's achievements, which includes the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. He also hit out at the parties following "dynastic politics." The PM's speech indicates that he has kickstarted the 2024 election campaign in Jammu.

Statement

Fulfilled the promise I made in 2014: PM

During the inauguration ceremony, the PM also slammed the "dynastic" governments and said, "Government who are concerned about their families do not think of youths." The PM congratulated local youth for liberating themselves from dynastic politics. He said, "I fulfilled the promise that I made in 2014 at this venue. Today we have IIT and IIM in Jammu. This is what you call Modi's guarantee."

Watch: PM launches new initiatives in J&K

Infrastructure boost

PM green flags first electric train in J&K

On Tuesday, the PM also green flagged the valley's first electric train and the rail service between Sangaldan and Baramulla stations. To note, the use of the Ballast Less Track (BLT) along the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section will now ensure a smoother ride for passengers. Additionally, PM Modi distributed appointment orders to approximately 1,500 newly recruited government officials.

J&K Lt Governor says

Sinha praises reduction in terror incidents

During the event, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha commended the "significant decrease" in terrorism incidents, highlighting a 75% decline. . Recounting the progress, he said "Now the protest calendar is not issued, and stone pelting is now history. Markets, schools, and universities now remain open throughout the year." "Earlier, only disappointing news of bombs, kidnappings, and separation used to come from Jammu and Kashmir, but it is developing and moving forward," PM Modi also said on Tuesday.

Article 370

Explained: Abrogation of Article 370

In August 2019, the BJP-led Centre revoked Article 370. Following the abrogation, J&K was divided into the union territories of J&K and Ladakh while under president's rule. Last December, the Supreme Court upheld the Union's decision, stating that Article 370 was an "interim arrangement due to war conditions in the former state."