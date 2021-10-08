Civilian killings: PDP demands J&K L-G's resignation; says 'situation alarming'

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Oct 08, 2021, 08:17 pm

Seven civilians have been killed by terrorists in the Kashmir Valley in the past week.

Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday demanded the resignation of J&K's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over the recent killings of civilians by terrorists. Slamming the administration for its failure to provide a sense of security to the people, the party said the situation in the valley is "alarming." Notably, seven civilians have been killed in Kashmir in the past week.

L-G has no moral right to continue: PDP

PDP spokesperson Suhail Bukhari blamed J&K's administration for the situation and said L-G Manoj Sinha has no "moral authority to continue" as he "failed to provide security and development." The PDP highlighted that since the revocation of Article 370, the Union Territory has been under the direct control of the Union Home Ministry. "The situation today tells you about their performance in two years."

Situation worsening since UT fell under Centre's control: PDP

Bukhari said the situation has been worsening since J&K has been under federal rule. The situation was not what it is today a few years back, he claimed. "The question arises that who will take the responsibility for the bloodshed...on the roads and lanes of Kashmir." "The responsibility lies with the government of the day...so the need is to make them answerable," he continued.

PDP slammed Centre on revocation of Article 370

In 2019, the BJP government revoked J&K's special status and bifurcated it into the UTs of J&K and Ladakh. Cornering the Centre over the recent killings, Bukhari said the Centre revoked Article 370, creating a "hurdle in achieving peace." The Centre also "sidelined" political parties, he said. "They should be asked today...then who is responsible for the situation getting worse, he added.

Incidents expose 'fake' narrative about normalcy, claims PDP

Condemning the killings as "anti-humanity" and "anti-Kashmiriyat," the PDP leader said the killings have "exposed the false narrative" about "normalcy" in J&K. "The narrative was created and the whole country was lied to by the governments here and in Delhi," he added.

What is happening in Kashmir?

Kashmir has witnessed a sudden surge in the terror attacks in which seven civilians have been killed in the past week. On Thursday, two teachers—Supinder Kour and Deepak Chand—were shot dead by terrorists inside a Srinagar school. On Tuesday, three civilians were killed in Kashmir in separate incidents. The victims included prominent businessperson Makhan Lal Bindroo, street food vendor Virender Paswan, and Mohammad Shafi.