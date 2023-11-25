IMD forecasts rainfall in Mumbai; Yellow alert in Gujarat, TN

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:31 pm Nov 25, 202302:31 pm

IMD has predicted rainfall in Mumbai, coastal Gujarat and Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in Mumbai and other coastal areas of Maharashtra from Saturday. It also issued similar warnings for Gujarat, south Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu on Friday. The unseasonal rainfall was reportedly due to the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. The IMD said thunderstorm activities would also begin at isolated places in south Maharashtra from Sunday due to this weather pattern.

Thunderstorms likely due to low-pressure in Bay of Bengal: IMD

Head of IMD Mumbai Sunil Kamble told PTI that a yellow alert has been issued across Maharashtra for Sunday to Tuesday. He said that thunderstorm activities were likely to begin at isolated places in south Maharashtra from Sunday due to the formation of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Maharashtra's Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts between Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy rainfall shuts schools in Chennai on Saturday

In Tamil Nadu, heavy rainfall reportedly led to the closure of all schools in Chennai on Saturday. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai reported that the city has experienced a significant amount of rainfall per mm during the last 1-2 hours. A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next three hours. This comes at a time when southern states are witnessing unusual rainfall in November.

Himachal Pradesh may witness rain and snowfall

The weather department forecast that isolated places in Himachal Pradesh might experience rain and snowfall on Sunday. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in the mid hills and light rainfall and snowfall in the higher hills from Sunday to Thursday due to a fresh western disturbance affecting northwest India. Another feeble Western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region starting Thursday. The met office also issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and lightning in isolated places on Monday.

Srinagar shivers at minus 1 degree Celsius

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing freezing temperatures, with the capital city Srinagar recording a minimum temperature of minus one degree Celsius on Saturday, per IMD. On Wednesday, the mercury in Srinagar dropped to the season's lowest at minus 1.8 degrees Celsius. Per met officials, Jammu recorded a minimum of 9.3 degrees Celsius, which was below normal by 2.2 degrees for the union territory (UT)'s winter capital.

