Maharashtra: 6 killed, 20 injured after 2 buses collide

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 29, 2023 | 11:43 am 1 min read

The incident occurred in Buldhana early Saturday (Representational image)

At least six people were killed and 20 others sustained injuries after two private buses collided in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra early on Saturday, reported PTI. According to the police, the incident occurred in Buldhana's Malkapur town at around 2:30am. While one bus was on its way to Nashik, the other one was going to Hingoli after the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage.

Visuals of accident spot

3rd bus accident in Buldhana this month

Reportedly, the Nashik-bound bus tried to overtake a truck but ended up in front of the other bus. Following the crash, the police reached the spot and rushed the victims to a hospital. The accident came four days after a state transport bus overturned in Buldhana, injuring 10 passengers. On July 1, 25 people were killed in the district after their bus caught fire.

