'Won't tolerate nuclear blackmail': Modi in Independence Day speech

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the armed forces for successfully carrying out Operation Sindoor and "establishing a new normal" by demolishing terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the Pahalgam attack. "I salute our brave soldiers who punished masters of terror beyond their imagination...After April 22...ee gave armed forces free hand to respond to terrorists," he said.

Response to Pakistan He further warned that "blood and water cannot flow together," referring to the Indus Waters Treaty suspension. "Nuclear blackmail [by Pakistan] has been going on for...long time, but now India won't tolerate the blackmailing," he added. His statements were in response to Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's nuclear threat, as well as inflammatory remarks made against India by numerous Pakistani authorities.

Because of India's successful military operation, "Pakistan's sleep is still disturbed," he said. "The destruction inflicted by our armed forces in Pakistan was so widespread that new revelations are being made every day. Our forces set a precedent unseen for many decades. They attacked hundreds of kilometres into enemy territory and turned the terrorist headquarters to dust," he added.

Nature is putting us all to the test He also addressed recent natural disasters in numerous states, promising all possible assistance from the Centre. "In recent days, we have witnessed a series of devastating events, landslides, cloudbursts and numerous other calamities. Our heartfelt condolences and solidarity are with those who have been affected," he said. Around 50 people have died after a massive cloudburst hit Chasoti, in Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday.

Aatmanirbharta 'Being dependent recipe for disaster' Then pushing for atmanirbharta, or self-reliance, he said being dependent on other countries is a recipe for disaster "Self-reliance is not limited to trade....If we weren't self-reliant, would Operation Sindoor have been such a success?" he asked. "We have decided to make India self-reliant in energy, taking several initiatives in solar, hydrogen, nuclear sectors" and in critical minerals, too, he added.