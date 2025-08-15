Next Article
No government schools in UP will be shut: Yogi Adityanath
Good news for students—Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has promised that no government schools in the state will be shut down.
He made this clear at the 'Vision-2047' session, responding to worries about possible closures and stressing his focus on making education stronger and more modern.
UP's education revamp
The state is rolling out Bal Vatika and pre-primary classes for children aged three to six, aiming to boost early learning.
School mergers within a 1km radius are planned—not to close schools, but to improve facilities and keep student-teacher ratios healthy.
Plus, a ₹100 crore Nutrition Mission will provide millet-based meals to fight malnutrition and anemia among students.