'Viksit Bharat' is PM Modi's call on India's 79th Independence Day
On India's 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on everyone to help build a "Viksit Bharat" (developed India).
He encouraged people to honor freedom fighters by working hard for the country's progress.
This year's theme, "Naya Bharat," is all about looking ahead to India's growth and ambitions for 2047.
Highlights of I-Day celebration
PM Modi is set to give his 12th straight Independence Day speech from the historic Red Fort, joined by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders.
The celebration will feature Flying Officer Rashika Sharma helping with the flag hoisting and a flower petal shower from Mi-17 helicopters—marking Operation Sindoor's success.
Plus, 5,000 special guests from all walks of life are invited this year, highlighting unity and national pride.