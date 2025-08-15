'Viksit Bharat' is PM Modi's call on India's 79th Independence Day

Highlights of I-Day celebration

PM Modi is set to give his 12th straight Independence Day speech from the historic Red Fort, joined by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders.

The celebration will feature Flying Officer Rashika Sharma helping with the flag hoisting and a flower petal shower from Mi-17 helicopters—marking Operation Sindoor's success.

Plus, 5,000 special guests from all walks of life are invited this year, highlighting unity and national pride.