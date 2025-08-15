'Naya Bharat': PM Modi's focus in 12th I-Day speech India Aug 15, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked India's 79th Independence Day by paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, then heading to the Red Fort to hoist the national flag and deliver his 12th straight address.

This year's big focus was on "Naya Bharat," a vision for a developed India by 2047.