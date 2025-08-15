'Naya Bharat': PM Modi's focus in 12th I-Day speech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked India's 79th Independence Day by paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, then heading to the Red Fort to hoist the national flag and deliver his 12th straight address.
This year's big focus was on "Naya Bharat," a vision for a developed India by 2047.
Highlights of Red Fort event
The Red Fort event featured 2,500 cadets and "My Bharat" volunteers forming a giant "Naya Bharat" logo.
About 5,000 special guests—including sports champs and standout farmers—were invited.
Flying Officer Rashika Sharma helped with the flag hoisting as Mi-17 helicopters showered flower petals.
Across India, military bands played at 140 locations to celebrate Independence Day and the success of Operation Sindoor, spotlighting national pride and security.