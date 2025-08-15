Bombay HC wants expert panel to settle kabutarkhana feeding debate
On August 13, 2025, the Bombay High Court told the Maharashtra government to form an expert panel by August 20.
Their job? Figure out if feeding pigeons at Mumbai's famous kabutarkhanas is actually a health risk.
This comes after discussions about whether the Municipal Corporation should allow controlled feeding at kabutarkhanas.
What the panel will do
The court's panel will include doctors, scientists, and wildlife experts.
They'll check if regulated pigeon feeding is safe or not—especially since people have raised concerns about health issues from all those birds and their droppings.
Until the experts report back next month, bans on pigeon feeding stay in place.
