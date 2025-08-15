Next Article
India has come a long way: President Murmu
On the eve of India's 79th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu reflected on how far the country has come—pointing to better healthcare and education, plus a solid 6.5% GDP growth last year.
She called out big tech wins too, like almost every village now having 4G and new rail links in Kashmir to boost trade and tourism.
Learn from history, says Murmu
President Murmu honored those affected by the 1947 Partition, reminding everyone to learn from history.
She also highlighted India's democracy, saying every citizen helps shape the nation every time they vote.