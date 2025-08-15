Mahindra says AI images could erase real moments' value India Aug 15, 2025

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, is urging people not to lose touch with the art of capturing real moments in the age of AI-generated images.

He worries that these tech-made pictures could make us forget the value of capturing real-life moments.

As he put it, "It is just as important to capture moments as it is to create them."