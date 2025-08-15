Mahindra says AI images could erase real moments' value
Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, is urging people not to lose touch with the art of capturing real moments in the age of AI-generated images.
He worries that these tech-made pictures could make us forget the value of capturing real-life moments.
As he put it, "It is just as important to capture moments as it is to create them."
AI images looking more real in 2025
Mahindra, who's passionate about photography himself, pointed out that snapping genuine photos preserves unique memories—something AI just can't replicate.
With AI images looking more real and common in 2025, he cautioned that if we don't focus on real experiences, manufactured images will take over.
He also noted that when we get caught up in creating artificial visuals, we risk undervaluing true photography.
Struck a chord online
Mahindra's warning struck a chord online.
Many agree with him and feel there's nothing like a photo from a real moment—no machine can match the emotion behind lived experiences.
Supporters say it's more important than ever to protect authentic memories in an age flooded with digital fakes.