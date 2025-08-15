Next Article
Mumbai: 60-year-old homeless woman killed by speeding car
A 60-year-old homeless woman, Kasturabai Chavan, lost her life after being hit by a speeding Mercedes-Maybach while she was having tea by the roadside in Bandra West, Mumbai on Wednesday morning.
The driver, Jeeva Ramchandra Munecha, was arrested after taking the victim to the hospital and being handed over to the police.
Driver took victim to hospital in auto
Eyewitnesses described the car as speeding. After the accident, Munecha left his car and took Chavan to the hospital in an autorickshaw. Sadly, she didn't survive her injuries.
Police are investigating and have sent blood samples from the driver for analysis.
The victim's family learned about the tragedy from a nearby tea stall owner.