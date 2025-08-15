Marine Lines woman duped of ₹7.72cr in online scam

Police are now investigating the case under multiple criminal sections

The fraudster threatened her with arrest if she didn't cooperate, pushing her to send money to several accounts—including some overseas—and even sent forged documents to appear legit.

When promised repayments never came and extra charges kept popping up, she grew suspicious.

Central agencies noticed odd transactions and tipped off the Mumbai Crime Branch, who then convinced her to file a formal complaint on August 12, 2025.

Police are now investigating the case under multiple criminal sections and are working to find those responsible and recover the stolen funds.

This incident is another reminder of how impersonation scams are getting more common—even targeting seniors at home.