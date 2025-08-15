Maharashtra to vaccinate kids in ashramshalas, madarsas against measles

Measles vaccination drive for older students

The first outbreak hit a Jalgaon ashramshala, affecting dozens of students due to poor isolation measures.

Usually, measles shots are just for kids under five, but now older students are included too.

Health officials want to reach over 95% vaccine coverage statewide—part of India's national measles elimination efforts—so schools and communities can stay safer.

Most infected children have recovered, but the campaign is about making sure outbreaks like this don't happen again.