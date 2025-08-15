J&K flash flood: 56 dead, over 80 missing
A sudden flash flood struck Chashoti in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week, leaving at least 56 people dead and over 80 still missing.
The disaster hit a key stop along the Machail Mata temple pilgrimage route, sweeping away a community kitchen and security post where many pilgrims had gathered.
Authorities say the number of casualties may rise as rescue efforts continue.
Rescue operations are on
Rescue operations kicked off quickly with local police and Army air force teams working together.
So far, around 300 people have been pulled to safety, while 50 others are hospitalized with serious injuries.
The Indian Meteorological Department had warned about heavy rain and possible mudslides on Thursday—locals are now anxiously waiting for updates as search efforts go on.