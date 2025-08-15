Haryana murder victim's family refuses to cremate her
A 19-year-old teacher named Manisha was found murdered in Singhani village, Haryana, earlier this week.
She'd gone missing the day before after visiting a nursing college—her phone went silent right after she last spoke with her father.
Now, her family and locals are refusing to hold her cremation until arrests are made, saying the police didn't act quickly enough.
Family says cops didn't take action
Manisha's family says Loharu police delayed filing her missing report and only registered an FIR a day later.
CCTV footage from the college wasn't checked until days after she vanished.
Early findings suggest she was abducted and killed elsewhere before her body was left in the fields; her phone is still missing.
Even a local MP has admitted there were lapses by authorities, promising action soon.