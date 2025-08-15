UP Assembly passes bill hiking MLAs, ministers' salaries by 30%
On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly unanimously passed a bill bumping up salaries and allowances for state MLAs and ministers by 30%—their first raise since 2016.
Starting April 2025, MLAs will earn a basic ₹35,000/month (up from ₹25,000), while ministers move to ₹50,000/month (from ₹40,000).
With all perks included, MLAs will take home about ₹2.66 lakh monthly; ministers get around ₹2.76 lakh.
Future salary hikes tied to inflation
This hike means more taxpayer money—about ₹105 crore extra each year—will go toward politicians' paychecks.
Perks like constituency, secretarial, medical, and daily allowances have also been boosted. Plus, future salary hikes are now tied to inflation every five years.
For young people watching where public funds go or thinking about careers in public service or activism, this change is worth keeping an eye on.