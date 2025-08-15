Manipur: Security forces bust insurgents' arms, explosives stash ahead I-Day
Just before Independence Day 2025, Manipur security forces carried out a big crackdown on insurgent groups to keep the celebrations safe.
On August 14, raids across districts like Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Imphal West led to the seizure of a huge stash of weapons and explosives, which posed a threat to public safety.
Weapons recovered from forests, foothills, villages
During these intelligence-led raids, police recovered rifles, modified mortars, IEDs, grenades, pistols, bulletproof vests—even radio sets and detonators—from various locations including forests, foothills, and villages.
Three active members from UNLF and KCP were also arrested for threatening the public, extortion, and kidnapping for ransom.
Security forces are keeping up their presence in the region to help everyone celebrate Independence Day without fear.