Manipur: Security forces bust insurgents' arms, explosives stash ahead I-Day

Weapons recovered from forests, foothills, villages

During these intelligence-led raids, police recovered rifles, modified mortars, IEDs, grenades, pistols, bulletproof vests—even radio sets and detonators—from various locations including forests, foothills, and villages.

Three active members from UNLF and KCP were also arrested for threatening the public, extortion, and kidnapping for ransom.

Security forces are keeping up their presence in the region to help everyone celebrate Independence Day without fear.