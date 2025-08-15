Two BSF soldiers awarded Vir Chakra posthumously for Kashmir operation
Two BSF soldiers, Sub Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz and Constable Deepak Chingakham, have been posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra for their bravery during Operation Sindoor.
The operation followed a terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this year.
The Union government announced the honors on Thursday, August 15, 2025, with President Droupadi Murmu approving the medals.
Soldiers displayed exemplary courage under fire
While stationed in Jammu, Imteyaz and Chingakham faced intense shelling and drone attacks.
Even after being badly injured by a mortar blast, Chingakham chose to stay and fight beside his team.
Imteyaz also kept leading his men despite his own injuries.
Sixteen other BSF personnel from the same operation were also awarded gallantry medals for acts like shooting down enemy drones and rescuing fellow soldiers—showcasing real dedication from India's "First Line of Defence."