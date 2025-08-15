Haryana sarpanch election: SC orders recount, candidate gets justice
For the first time ever, the Supreme Court ordered a full recount of EVM votes in a Haryana village sarpanch election after Mohit Kumar lost back in 2022.
The recount, supervised on August 11, 2024, revealed Kumar actually won—he got 1,051 votes to Kuldeep Singh's 1,000.
The court found mistakes at one booth and told local officials to declare Kumar the winner right away.
Court ready to step in for justice
This decision wraps up an 18-month-long election dispute and sets a big precedent: even local polls using EVMs can get serious judicial review if things seem off.
It shows that courts are ready to step in and fix mistakes so every vote really counts.
For young voters especially, it's a reminder that your voice matters—and the system is willing to correct itself when needed.