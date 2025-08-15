Next Article
Ex-Karnataka police chief's wife charged with his murder
A high-profile murder case is unfolding in Bengaluru: Pallavi Prakash, wife of ex-Karnataka police chief Om Prakash, has been formally charged with his killing at their home back in April 2025.
Investigators say a long-running family property dispute may have sparked the tragedy.
Complications in case
The story gets even more complicated—Om Prakash's son accused both his mother Pallavi and sister Kriti, but so far only Pallavi faces charges while Kriti's role is still under review.
Police also uncovered earlier incidents of violence within the family.
The trial kicked off on August 2, drawing lots of attention due to the family's public profile and the shocking nature of the case.