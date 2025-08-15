Next Article
Union minister Murugan leads 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rallies in Chennai
Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs, L. Murugan hit the streets of Avadi and Royapuram for "Har Ghar Tiranga" rallies, celebrating India's 79th Independence Day.
The events honored freedom fighters, with Murugan using the moment to spotlight how far the country's come since 2014.
Minister lists achievements since 2014
Murugan shared that in the past 11 years, government efforts have helped lift 25 crore people out of poverty, provided free rations to 80 crore citizens, and built four crore homes for those in need.
He also mentioned big wins like piped water access through Jal Jeevan Mission and a new tuna fishing harbor in Tiruvottriyur that's making a difference for local fisherfolk.