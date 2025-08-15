Union minister Murugan leads 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rallies in Chennai

Minister lists achievements since 2014

Murugan shared that in the past 11 years, government efforts have helped lift 25 crore people out of poverty, provided free rations to 80 crore citizens, and built four crore homes for those in need.

He also mentioned big wins like piped water access through Jal Jeevan Mission and a new tuna fishing harbor in Tiruvottriyur that's making a difference for local fisherfolk.