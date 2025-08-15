17 women graduated from NDA in May: Defense minister

Women were allowed into NDA after a 2021 Supreme Court ruling

Women were only allowed into the NDA after a 2021 Supreme Court ruling, which opened doors for them to join training with their male peers starting in 2022.

Since then, they've made waves: Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa finished an epic 25,600-nautical-mile Navy expedition, and an all-women tri-service team sailed 1,800 nautical miles internationally.

The NDA now trains men and women together as part of its push for true gender equality.