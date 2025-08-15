I-Day in Delhi: 11,000 security personnel on duty

Snipers are watching from rooftops. Drones and paragliders? Banned till August 16. Parking zones near Red Fort get checked with under-vehicle scanners for anything suspicious. Plus, facial recognition cameras and number plate readers are keeping an eye on crowds.

No commercial vehicles allowed into Delhi after 10pm on August 14. Only invited guests with labeled cars can enter the Red Fort area.

Food waste near the fort is being managed carefully to keep birds away from helicopters overhead. Even speed boats are patrolling the Yamuna to make sure everything stays secure.

This year's Independence Day in Delhi is all about high-tech vigilance and careful planning—so everyone can celebrate safely!