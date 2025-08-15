SC reserves order on plea to remove stray dogs

Stray sterilization and vaccination crucial for humane treatment

This isn't just about dogs—it's about public health and safety.

The court is frustrated that local bodies haven't stepped up to sterilize, vaccinate, or shelter strays, especially since kids and older folks are at risk of rabies.

While some lawyers say there haven't been recent rabies deaths in Delhi, government lawyers point to child fatalities from dog bites and question if sterilization alone is enough.

The final decision could change how cities handle stray animals—and how safe our neighborhoods feel.