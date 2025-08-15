Next Article
SC reserves order on plea to remove stray dogs
The Supreme Court has reserved its order on pleas challenging the earlier directive to remove stray dogs from Delhi and the NCR.
The case is now with a three-judge bench, as the court sorts out confusion over conflicting past orders.
Stray sterilization and vaccination crucial for humane treatment
This isn't just about dogs—it's about public health and safety.
The court is frustrated that local bodies haven't stepped up to sterilize, vaccinate, or shelter strays, especially since kids and older folks are at risk of rabies.
While some lawyers say there haven't been recent rabies deaths in Delhi, government lawyers point to child fatalities from dog bites and question if sterilization alone is enough.
The final decision could change how cities handle stray animals—and how safe our neighborhoods feel.