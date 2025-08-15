30 tribal students from Andaman, Nicobar Islands to visit Delhi
Thirty meritorious tribal students from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are heading to Delhi to celebrate India's 79th Independence Day at the Red Fort on August 15, 2025.
Their trip is part of Aarohan: Dweep to Delhi—a week-long national integration tour designed to help island youth connect with India's culture, history, and opportunities.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed the students
On August 14, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed the students at South Block.
He encouraged them to pair academic achievement with values like courage and integrity, reminding them that character matters as much as success.
The visit ended on a sweet note—literally—with sweets shared and a handcrafted gift from the islands' artisans.
Aarohan journey
The Aarohan journey is packed: visits include Red Fort, India Gate, National War Memorial, Taj Mahal, plus stops at Delhi Technological University and National Science Centre.
The goal? To inspire these future leaders from remote islands by showing them what's possible across the country—and maybe spark some big dreams along the way.