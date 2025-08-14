Mumbai: 250 people protest against SC's dog relocation ruling

Protesters demand more resources for local caregivers

Protesters doubted the government could actually pull off the relocation, pointing out shelters aren't ready and there's a lack of proper sterilization or vaccination.

Many said they're already caring for these animals out of their own pockets.

They want more resources for local caregivers, public education on dog safety and rabies, and long-term fixes instead of quick moves.

The groups plan to keep pushing authorities for real change.