Mumbai: 250 people protest against SC's dog relocation ruling
About 250 people in Bandra, Mumbai, gathered at Joggers Park to protest a recent Supreme Court ruling on handling stray dogs in Delhi-NCR.
Organized by Citizen for Animal Protection (CAP), Pawasana, World For All, Youth Organisation in Defence of Animals (YODA), Dog Mantra, and DAWA India, the group voiced worries about moving street dogs to shelters that don't even exist yet.
Protesters demand more resources for local caregivers
Protesters doubted the government could actually pull off the relocation, pointing out shelters aren't ready and there's a lack of proper sterilization or vaccination.
Many said they're already caring for these animals out of their own pockets.
They want more resources for local caregivers, public education on dog safety and rabies, and long-term fixes instead of quick moves.
The groups plan to keep pushing authorities for real change.