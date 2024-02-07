PM Modi will address Rajya Sabha on Wednesday

PM's reply on Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha today

By Riya Baibhawi 10:29 am Feb 07, 202410:29 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. He replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha on Monday. During Monday's speech, Modi said his government is set to return for a third term and predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will get 370 seats in 2024 elections. President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting on the first day of the budget session.

Next Article

In Lok Sabha

PM says Congress is trapped in cancel culture

In his last address to the Lower House in the current Lok Sabha, PM Modi mounted an attack on the opposition, especially the Congress. The prime minister held the party responsible for the "condition of the opposition today." "They got so many opportunities, but they were not able to do their duty in 10 years," he added. He also attacked the Congress for perpetuating "dynastic politics" and "cancel" culture in the country.

On economy

Modi's guarantee on growth rate

During his speech on Monday, the PM said that he has confidence that in the third term of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, India will become the world's third-largest economy. "This is Modi's guarantee," he told the House. He said the speed of work under his government in current term makes him confident that this target would be reached within the next five-year term if the NDA wins the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Poll plan

'Third term to lay strong foundation for next 1,000 years'

The prime minister also invoked Ram Mandir in his speech on Monday. He said, "Our third term will be full of big decisions...I had said from the Red Fort and also reiterated at the time of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha that I want to see the country prosperous and at the pinnacle of success for the next thousand years. "The third term will be the time to lay a strong foundation for the next 1,000 years," Modi added.

To present white paper

Parliament session extended by a day

Meanwhile, the current Parliament session has been extended by a day. A white paper on the state of economy during the 10 years of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government will be presented in the House. The session, which began last Wednesday (January 31) and was set to end on Friday, will now be held on Saturday as well. This marks a rare occasion when both Houses will operate on a weekend.