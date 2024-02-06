The IRCTC has issued an apology over the incident

Cockroach found in meal on Vande Bharat Express

By Riya Baibhawi 07:11 pm Feb 06, 202407:11 pm

What's the story A traveler on the Vande Bharat Express has raised a complaint after finding a cockroach in his meal provided by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The incident took place during Dr. Shubhendu Keshari's journey from Rani Kamlapati station in Bhopal to Jabalpur junction last week. He has posted pictures of the non-vegetarian thali on X. The IRCTC has responded to the incident and issued an apology. It also said that the concerned service provider has been fined.

The passenger posted pictures from the meal on X

Monitoring strenghtened, says IRCTC

In a statement released on X, the IRCTC expressed regret and said, "Sir, our sincere apology for the experience you had.The matter is viewed seriously, and the hefty penalty has been imposed on the concerned service provider." It added that monitoring has also been strengthened at the source. Meanwhile, Railway Seva also addressed the issue, informing Dr. Keshari that his complaint has been registered on the RailMadad website and a complaint number has been issued to him.

Another passenger found cockroach in Bhopal-Gwalior train

The incident comes on the heels of another one reported by a passenger travelling from Bhopal to Gwalior in the Vande Bharat Express in July 2023. According to reports, the passenger had also discovered a cockroach in their meal. Railway Seva apologized for the unpleasant experience and assured that necessary actions would be taken. The IRCTC had responded that fresh meal was served to the passenger immediately. These incidents have once again highlighted concerns regarding hygiene on Indian trains.

Indian Railways fined for poor hygiene

Earlier this month, the Delhi District Consumer Commission had ordered the Indian Railways to pay a passenger Rs. 30,000 in compensation for the "physical and mental agony" caused by filthy toilets and lack of water during his journey. The passenger had moved the court after his journey from New Delhi to Indore in a 3AC compartment on September 3, 2021. The commission ruled that the railways failed to provide basic amenities, as outlined in the "Citizen's Charter," to the passenger.