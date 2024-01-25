Context

The Globe and Mail reported last February that China preferred Tudeau's Liberal Party's government remaining in power in 2021 to a Conservative Party victory. Despite disagreements with Chinese President Xi Jinping on various subjects, the Liberal government is perceived as more open to conducting business with China than the Conservatives. Trudeau and Canada's senior security officials acknowledged interference attempts by China, but they insisted that election results were not influenced. Amid mounting pressure for an inquiry, Trudea ordered an investigation.

Indian government under lens, confirms commission

On Wednesday, the commission overseeing the investigation confirmed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is under investigation. The inclusion of India in the probe adds another layer to the already tense diplomatic relations between the two countries. India-Canada relations have been strained since last year following Ottawa's claims tying Indian agents to the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in 2018. India has denied the accusations and demanded proof.

Commission's initial hearings to begin on Monday

The commission's initial hearings in the case will begin on Monday. "The commission will also examine the flow of information within the federal government in relation to these issues, evaluate the actions taken in response, assess the federal government's capacity to detect, deter, and counter foreign interference, and make recommendations on these issues," it said. The commission's interim report is due on May 3, and the final report is expected by the end of the year.

China denies all allegations of interference

Aside from the election interference allegations, China has also been accused of operating illegal police stations linked to its Public Security Bureau (PSB) throughout Canada. China denied all allegations of interference. The accusations have rather complicated Canada's already tense diplomatic relations with China. Tensions between the countries rose in late 2018 when Canadian authorities detained an executive from Chinese technology company Huawei Technologies and Beijing arrested two Canadians on spying charges. All three were released in 2021.