Expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra vacates Delhi bungalow

1/3

India 1 min read

Expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra vacates Delhi bungalow

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:53 am Jan 19, 202410:53 am

TMC's Mahua Moitra vacates Delhi bungalow

Former Lok Sabha MP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra will reportedly vacate her government bungalow on Friday. The TMC leader received an eviction notice﻿ earlier this week ordering her to vacate the bungalow immediately. This comes more than a month after Moitra was expelled as a Lok Sabha MP for unethical conduct.

2/3

Why does this story matter?

On December 8, 2023, a Parliamentary panel found the TMC leader guilty of accepting expensive gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani and sharing her Parliament login credentials with him. The cash-for-query row began after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey alleged Moitra took bribes from Hiranandani to ask questions targeting PM Narendra Modi and the Adani Group in Parliament.

3/3

Moitra gets eviction notice with 'use of force' warning

Earlier this week, the Directorate of Estates issued a strongly worded notice to the expelled MP asking her to vacate the bungalow immediately. It also warned that Moitra and any other occupant "are liable to be evicted from the said premises, if need be, by the use of such force as may be necessary" in case the premises aren't vacated.