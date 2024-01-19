UP anti-terrorism squad detains 3 people from Ayodhya

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:25 am Jan 19, 202410:25 am

The suspects where apprehended during a security check

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained three people in Ayodhya, days before the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, ANI reported. The suspects were apprehended during a security check ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government and police headquarters. According to Uttar Pradesh Special Director General of Police (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar, the detainees are currently being interrogated.

No connection to terrorist organizations found yet

The Uttar Pradesh government has increased security measures in Ayodhya, including the use of drones for surveillance purposes. Ahead of the Ram Mandir event, ATS commandos have been deployed within the temple town to boost security. DGP Prashant Kumar said that no connections between the detained suspects and any terrorist organizations have been found so far.

Advanced technology employed for security in Ayodhya

To ensure safety during the Ram Mandir inauguration, advanced technologies such as night vision devices (NVD), infrared cameras, and CCTV have been integrated into drones for security monitoring. Ayodhya IG Praveen Kumar said: "We have tried to incorporate all types of technologies into drones." Additional Superintendent of Police, Pravin Ranjan Singh, added that they are using drones to monitor any unusual activity or objects in the city.

Preparations underway for Ram Temple inauguration on January 22

The Ram Temple inauguration is set for January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the ceremony. Ayodhya is celebrating Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22, highlighting the spiritual, historical, and cultural significance of Lord Ram's birthplace.

For Ram Mandir ceremony, half-day for central government employees

The central government employees will get a half-day leave on January 22 so that they can watch the live telecast of the Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha ceremony in Ayodhya. The government has issued a notification in this regard. PM Modi has also reportedly sought feedback from ministers on preparations for the grand event.

UP government bans meat, fish sales on January 22

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared a ban on meat and fish sales on January 22, in view of the inauguration. This follows the Yogi Adityanath-led government's previous decision to prohibit liquor sales for the day. The consecration ceremony is expected to begin by 12:20pm and conclude by 1pm.