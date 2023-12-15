UP judge seeks permission to 'end life,' CJI demands report

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:50 am Dec 15, 202311:50 am

CJI Chandrachud seeks report on allegations of sexual harassment by UP judge

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has demanded a status report after a woman judge accused a senior judge of sexual harassment in an open letter and requested permission to kill herself. On Chandrachud's directive, Supreme Court Secretary General Atul M Kurhekar wrote to Allahabad High Court's registrar general on Thursday, seeking a report on the status of the complaints by the female judge.

Details on woman judge's letter to CJI Chandrachud

In her two-page letter to the CJI, the female judge from Uttar Pradesh's Banda claimed sexual harassment by a district judge and his associates during her stint in Barabanki. "I have been sexually harassed to the very limit. I have been treated like utter garbage. I feel like an unwanted insect," she said in her viral letter. "There is no purpose left in my life. Kindly permit me to end my life in a dignified way," she added.

Judge filed sexual harassment complaint in July

The woman judge further revealed that an investigation was ordered into her allegations after she filed a complaint in July 2023 with the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the high court. However, she labeled the inquiry "a farce and a sham." She had also requested the transfer of the judge pending the probe to ensure a fair investigation, but the apex court dismissed her petition in "just eight seconds."

Know about UP judge's Supreme Court petition

The woman filed a petition before the Supreme Court on December 4, which came up for hearing before a bench led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy on Wednesday. During the proceedings, the bench said it didn't need to issue any judicial order for the time being because the woman judge's complaint had already been seized by the ICC. The bench had observed that the ICC was constituted on the female judge's complaint and, therefore, she should wait.

You can read her full letter to Chandrachud here

Please seek assistance if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, please get in touch with AASRA for suicide prevention counseling by ringing 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation can also be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation also has trained counselors; its contact number is +91-9999666555.