From going paperless to free Wi-Fi: SC goes digital

From going paperless to free Wi-Fi: SC goes digital

July 03, 2023

SC goes paperless, provides free Wi-fi facility to advocates, litigants, others

The Supreme Court (SC) reopened after its summer break on Monday with a paper-free and technology-enabled setup, including free Wi-Fi facilities for litigants, advocates, and others. Announcing the digital upgrades, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud revealed that the apex court has made free Wi-Fi available in Courts 1-5, and it will be soon enabled in the bar rooms too.

SC going full paperless? CJI clarifies

However, the CJI clarified that while there are going to be no books or papers, that doesn't mean that they will not rely on papers and books at all, according to ANI. Furthermore, with the installation of several technology facilities, including enhanced video conferencing facilities and larger screens, the SC courtrooms will have a modern design.

Here's what Chandrachud said on recent SC upgrades

"We have made courts 1 to 5 Wi-Fi-enabled. The bar rooms are Wi-Fi-enabled as well," CJI Chandrachud was quoted as saying by the news outlet Economic Times. "All courtrooms will now be like that, no books and papers, which is not to say that we will not rely on books and papers at all," the chief justice further added.

Know how to access free SC Wi-Fi

Reportedly, the free Wi-Fi facility has been made available for litigants, advocates, media people, and other stakeholders visiting the SC as part of the country's e-initiatives in the top court. As per an SC official, individuals can access the free Wi-Fi by logging in to "SCI Wi-Fi" and entering their mobile number before typing in the One-Time Password (OTP).

SC circular provides further details

"As part of the e-initiatives, the facility of free Wi-Fi is made available for advocates, litigants, mediapersons and other stakeholders visiting the Supreme Court of India," an SC circular stated. "For the present, this facility will be available at the Chief Justice's Court, including corridor and Plaza in front, both waiting areas in front of plaza canteen and Press Lounge-I and II," it added.

