Ram Mandir: Around 8,000 people to attend consecration ceremony

By Riya Baibhawi

Ayodhya's Ram Mandir is gearing up for a spectacular consecration ceremony on January 22

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is gearing up for a spectacular consecration ceremony on January 22. Around 8,000 attendees are anticipated, including big names like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani. The event—hosted by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust—has also extended an invitation to the family members of the 50 kar sevaks who lost their lives during the Ram temple movement.

Why does this story matter?

Ayodhya's Ram Mandir has been a contested site for decades before the Supreme Court allowed its construction in 2019. The inauguration is expected to influence voters ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It's also pivotal for Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the right-wing RSS has planned several campaigns ahead of the inauguration and asked people to visit their nearest temple on January 22. Notably, the entire consecration or pran pratishtha ceremony will be telecast live on Doordarshan.

International representation and distinguished guests

In a bid for global representation, the Trust reportedly plans to invite one delegate from 50 different countries. Moreover, 4,000 seers from all over India have been asked to attend. People from various fields, including judges, scientists, writers, poets, artists, former army officers, etc., have been invited as well. Reportedly, all journalists and media personnel who backed the Ram temple movement through their work are also on the guest list.

Sophisticated entry system for VVIPs

To guarantee a smooth and secure event, the trust has established an advanced entry system for the ceremony. VVIPs will be granted access through bar-coded passes. Invitees will receive a registration link, and upon registration, a bar code will be generated as their entry pass. This system is designed to offer a hassle-free experience for all attendees while upholding the highest level of security for this historic occasion.

RSS to embark on special door-to-door campaign

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is gearing up for a nationwide door-to-door campaign from January 1-15. Targeting around 10 crore people, it is aimed at spreading the story of Lord Ram's life. Per The Indian Express, nearly 1,000 RSS volunteers will also distribute "akshat" across India, urging people to attend celebrations at their nearest temple on January 22. The RSS said that its initiative is designed to unite Hindus and counter political campaigns by opposition parties, such as the Congress.