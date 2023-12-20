Ram Mandir inauguration: Air India Express to begin Delhi-Ayodhya flight

By Riya Baibhawi 08:28 pm Dec 20, 202308:28 pm

Daily flight services will be available to people starting January 16

Air India Express is set to launch its first-ever flight from Delhi to Ayodhya on December 30, just in time for the Ram temple's inauguration. Daily flight services, providing direct connectivity between the two cities, will be available to people starting January 16. The maiden flight will depart from Delhi at 11:00am and touch down in Ayodhya at 12:20pm on December 30, while the return flight will depart from Ayodhya at 12:50pm and reach Delhi at 2:10pm.

Why does this story matter?

Ayodhya will witness the concertation of Ram Mandir on January 22, following which the much-vaunted temple complex will be opened to the public. Amidst this, the airline assumes a pivotal role in making the city accessible to people. Remarking on the same, Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh said, "We are enthusiastic about Ayodhya's anticipated growth, attracting pilgrims and travelers from near and far." He added that the airline takes pride in being part of this exciting growth story.

Ayodhya airport to open soon

On December 14, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted an aerodrome license for the soon-to-be-opened Ayodhya International Airport, which has been developed with an estimated cost of Rs. 350 crore. Air India Express Managing Director Singh expressed enthusiasm about the new route, stating, "The company is excited to commence operations from Ayodhya right after the airport opens." He underscored that this ensures the airline's commitment to enhancing connectivity between Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across India.

Air India Express's commitment to connectivity

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on December 8 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ayodhya airport by the end of this month. He may also launch the newly constructed Ayodhya railway station on December 30. While the Ayodhya administration has yet to receive an official program from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the administrative machinery has swung into action after receiving the green light from higher-ups, according to reports.

Here's how you can reach Ayodhya

At present, Ayodhya, located in Uttar Pradesh, can be accessed directly by road and rail. The nearest airport to the city is Luchnow. Varanasi and Gorakhpur airports are also widely used by air travelers who wish to visit Ayodhya. It is pertinent to note that Ayodhya's Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport is set to become functional from January next year, following its probable inauguration by PM Modi in the last week of December.

Air India Express announces inaugural flight to Ayodhya

Around 8,000 people to attend consecration ceremony

Around 8,000 attendees are anticipated at the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, including big names like Prime Minister Modi, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani. The event—hosted by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust—has also extended an invitation to the family members of the 50 kar sevaks who lost their lives during the Ram temple movement.