IndiGo will fly passengers to Ayodhya starting December 30

By Rishabh Raj

Ram Mandir's inauguration in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22, 2024

IndiGo will be the first airline to operate from the soon-to-be-opened Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya. Ayodhya will be the airline's 86th domestic and 118th overall destination within its vast 6E network. The company's very first flight from Delhi is set for December 30, 2023, and commercial operations for direct flights between Delhi and Ayodhya will kick off on January 6, 2024.

New flight routes to cater to increased travel activity

With the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22, 2024, the city is gearing up for a huge increase in travel activity. IndiGo's new flight routes aim to offer pilgrims direct access to Ayodhya from both Delhi and Ahmedabad, boosting connectivity across its extensive network in India and abroad. Keep an eye out for tri-weekly flights connecting Ahmedabad and Ayodhya, starting January 11, 2024.

Ayodhya will now be on India's aviation map

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, shared his enthusiasm about launching operations from Ayodhya, stating, "The new flights connecting Delhi-Ayodhya and Ahmedabad-Ayodhya will bring Ayodhya on the country's aviation map." He highlighted the historical and cultural importance of Ayodhya and how these flights will make it easier for pilgrims and tourists to visit. Malhotra also reaffirmed IndiGo's dedication to providing customers with affordable, punctual, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences.