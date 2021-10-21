Cops nab businessman from Ghaziabad for molesting actor on flight

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Oct 21, 2021, 03:43 pm

The arrested businessman was in police custody

In a disturbing incident, the Mumbai Police have arrested a businessman for allegedly molesting an actor on a flight. He was nabbed by the cops in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The complaint in this regard was filed at the Sahar police station, Mumbai. As per various media reports, the accused was produced before a court on Wednesday and was in police custody for 24 hours.

Details

Accused and victim were co-passengers on an IndiGo aircraft

In her statement, the 40-year-old actor has informed that she was travelling from Delhi to Mumbai on an IndiGo flight. When the flight landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, she got up from her seat and tried taking her handbag from the compartment overhead. That was when the 36-year-old accused allegedly groped her from behind, the statement added.

Information

Flight crew shared the details of the accused with cops

When she protested, the accused claimed that he did not realize she was a woman. When the crew asked him to step aside and submit his details, he submitted his name as Rajeev. Thereafter, the victim was asked to send an e-mail to the airlines about the incident, and the crew then shared his details and phone number with the Mumbai Police.

Incident

Another co-passenger was mistaken as the accused

After the FIR was lodged, cops approached the accused. However, Rajeev said that he wasn't involved in the crime. He shared a photo, which he took on the aircraft, for the victim to identify. The actor later confirmed that the accused was indeed not Rajeev, but some other man. After verifying with the crew, it was found that the accused was one Nitin B.

History

Original name of the accused was added in the FIR

The police later added the original name of the accused in the FIR and took him into custody on October 14. A case was registered under IPC sections 354 [use of criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty] and 354 (A) [physical advances involving unwelcome, explicit sexual overtures]. Police have written to a court in Bhoiwada for recording the actor's statement before a magistrate.