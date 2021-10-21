'The White Tiger's Adarsh Gourav to star alongside Meryl Streep

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Oct 21, 2021, 01:45 pm

Adarsh Gourav will be seen as a driver for hire in 'Extrapolations'

Adarsh Gourav, who gained a massive fanbase after the release of the 2021 film The White Tiger, has signed another exemplary project. The young actor will be appearing in a prominent role in an anthology series that also stars the likes of Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Sienna Miller, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, and David Schwimmer. Apple TV+ will stream this series.

Details

This is what 'Extrapolations' will be dealing with

Titled Extrapolations, the Scott Z. Burns-directorial will be released in eight parts. It's currently in production and makers have revealed that it will narrate "how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale." "The only thing we know for sure about the future is that we are all going there together," said Burns.

Quote

'Show is using them to keep time from running out'

"We're taking with us our hopes, fears, appetites, creativity, capacity for love and predilection to cause pain. These are the same tools that storytellers have been using since the beginning of time. Our show is using them to keep time from running out," he added.

Quote

'This is beyond anything I can express,' says Gourav

Talking about his casting, Gourav said, "This is beyond anything I can express to be honest. But to be working with such an incredible team at such an early juncture of my career is truly rewarding." He further mentioned, "I'm elated to be a part of this project and grateful that I will be working alongside some of the best in the business."

Information

What role does the young actor play in the anthology?

Each story of the series will reportedly narrate the "worldwide battle for survival during the 21st century." Michael Ellenberg's Media Res is bankrolling the project that has Burns aboard as writer, director and executive producer. Gourav will be seen as a driver for hire in the series. It is reported that he has flown to the United States and will join the sets soon.

History

The 27-year-old has been nominated for several major awards

Before The White Tiger, Gourav appeared in several acclaimed films including My Name Is Khan. Apart from these, he has also been a part of minimum 50 TV commercials. The 27-year-old has been nominated for three major awards including BAFTA, AACTA, and Independent Spirit Awards. The White Tiger, co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, got nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Academy Awards this year.